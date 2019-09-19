Rejection of KSU nominees’ papers kicks up a row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Row has erupted over rejection of all KSU nominees by the college’s scrutiny committee for the upcoming union elections at the University college. KSU had filed for nomination for eight seats including chairman and vice-chairman.

According to KSU activists, the nominations had been rejected citing silly reasons and to thwart the democratic electoral process in the college. The activists allege that all the staff in the scrutiny committee are members of Left teachers organisation. This is the first time in 20 years that student political outfits other than SFI have filed nomination for the college’s union elections.

The final list of the nominations will be published only on Thursday due to the appeals jointly filed by KSU and AISF against the committee decision.

Sources said that the scrutiny committee will re-examine the nominations on Thursday and publish a fresh list. The union elections will be held on September 27.