105 inmates perished in a year

Over 105 inmates of the Thiruvananthapuram zoo died between April 2018 and March 2019. This includes 17 reptiles, 28 birds and 60 mammals.

Nagarajan, the lion which was brought from Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden along with Radha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 105 inmates of the Thiruvananthapuram zoo died between April 2018 and March 2019. This includes 17 reptiles, 28 birds and 60 mammals. While zoo staff blame the negligence of authorities for the deaths, the officials allege fighting among inmates.

The zoo, spread over 33 acres, is home to 151 species. There are 816 mammals of 31 species, 156 reptiles of 24 species, 236 birds of 55 species and 400 fishes of 41 species. Besides, the zoo also accommodates 62 species of free-flying birds and 104 butterfly species.“The zoo, categorised as ‘large’ due to its animal strength, cannot accommodate these many inmates. Due to overpopulation, there is a fight to survive,”  said veterinarian Jacob Alexander.

As per the data provided by the zoo, infighting is high among hippopotamuses, sambar deer, spotted deer, hog deer, swamp deer, blackbucks and white bucks, nilgai, porcupines, tiger, leopard, jungle cat, peacocks, water birds and star tortoise. “The authorities had denied our request to release sambar and spotted deer in the forest,” added Jacob.

Birth control methods are being carried out in the zoo. While sambar deer, spotted dear and leopards were vasectomised,  hippopotamus, tiger, lions and jungle cats were unpaired.

“No outbreak of diseases has been reported for the past five years. Though foot and mouth disease was reported in 2017, there is nothing else for the past 11 years. No canine distemper disease was reported after 2011. Same is the case with trypanosomiasis after 2012 and feline panleukopenia after 2013.

“Unlike in other Indian zoos, no cases of TB, Anthrax, Brucella, microfilaria, Newcastle disease, avian influenza, duck plague or pox were reported here,” officials added.

