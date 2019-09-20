111-day-long 'Soorya Fest' to begin on Saturday, 2,000 artists from India, abroad to participate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 42nd edition of the Soorya Festival, a 111-day-long cultural extravaganza, will begin in the city on Saturday. Around 2,000 artists from India and abroad are expected to participate in the event, touted as the longest cultural fest in the world.

Indian Panorama film fete, dance and music fest, drama fest, Jalsa Ghar Hindustani music fest, spiritual discourse, Meet The Masters film fete, short film festival, Mohiniyattam mela, Jugalbandi dance fest, elocution fest, dance workshop led by Bragha Bessel, Mohiniyattam workshop by Sunanda Nair, mural workshop, live mural painting and a drama workshop for children led by Sasi Venjaramoodu are the major highlights of the event.

The Soorya Festival will conclude with a mega dance drama titled ‘Meluha’ to be presented by Vidya Sreekumar and party from Bahrain and a Kuchipudi dance performance by actor Manju Warrier on January 11 and 12, respectively.