A strike to save planet Earth

The event is part of the worldwide climate strike called by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old eco-activist from Sweden

Published: 20th September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The students of St Joseph’s UPS with the cloth bags made by them to extend support to climate strike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “A great dream of us, human beings, is to live peacefully in this amazing and special home, our Earth. Our Earth treats us beautifully and I call it ‘an awesome home’ ..,” so wrote Afiya Ayoob S of class XI. She was penning her thoughts ahead of the mass climate strike which the city will witness on Saturday. The demand ‘give back our future’ will echo in the capital. Children and climate warriors will take to the streets voicing their concern for the future of Earth.

In doing so, they will be joining the worldwide climate strike called by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old teenage climate activist from Sweden. The movement will bring together children sensitive about the environment.

Over 20 organisations will join the protest to be held at Kanakakkunnu. “Children will be campaigning for their rights to live and have a better future. They are coming up with posters and will pen their thoughts on the same. They will express their angst at the activities that cause climate change and will demand their future be protected by saving the planet,” said Veena M, co-ordinator, Tree Walk.

The strike will be marked by events from 3 pm. A signature campaign, tree planting and poster campaign will follow.  “We will begin with a rally of cycles and skaters and on foot to stress on embracing green modes of transportation,” said Veena. Over 10 schools are part of the initiative. A mass signature campaign is being initiated and this will be sent to the Chief Minister, High Court and Forest Minister.

