Balaramapuram junction turns a nightmare for pedestrians

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The busy one-kilometre stretch from Balaramapuram junction that leads to Vizhinjam is a turning to be a nightmare for commuters. The stretch where a market and some government offices are situated had signs of a footpath but is now either destroyed or encroached upon by shops or roadside vendors. Adding to the miseries is the haphazard parking of vehicles. Devoid of any proper walking space, the pedestrians dangerously zig-zag along the road that is frequented by heavy vehicles heading for Vizhinjam port, disrupting the smooth traffic in the state highway from Vazhimukku to Balaramapuram junction almost everyday.

“If two heavy vehicles pass at the same time especially near the market, even during normal hours, they get stuck and requires a lot of manoeuvring to move the vehicles from the tight spot, eventually creating traffic jam,” said Raju R, a vendor at the market in Balaramapuram. A road development and widening project was proposed here as part of the Vizhinjam port project.

However, almost a year after the preliminary works were done, the project hangs suspended and so does the never-ending traffic menace. The heavy vehicles leaving for the port use this road. Interestingly, the stretch in question also has encroachment by Balaramapuram panchayat. The front portion of one of the panchayat’s buildings is entirely on the road. It is now given for rent. The structure was built before the current Building Act came into effect. “The building itself is now in a precarious condition. However, any attempt to evict the people would only invite resistance. Once the road widening project kicks off, they will have to move out,” said an officer.

“There are encroachments from shopkeepers too. However, rather than creating a hostile situation, we can go forward with the project. However, no official intimation regarding the project has been received so far,” said Bindhu S K, development standing committee chairperson.Land survey for the road widening was conducted a year ago and boundaries were marked. If the project comes into fruition, the local bodies’ buildings would have to be razed, and the market has to be relocated. The civic body has also identified a land for the market to be built in Edavanakuzhi, the next junction after Balaramapuram. This should put an end to all the traffic issues.

The congested Ooruttambalam stretch

The situation in Kattakkada-Balaramapuram stretch is no different. The road from Ooruttambalam gets even more congested as it gets it closer to Balaramapuram junction. The bus drivers and two-wheeler drivers are extra cautious in these regions as the road is filled with potholes. However, authorities have confirmed that no projects is in store for the development of the stretch. “As of now, there are no projects. However, from what I understand, the development of the stretch is part of the second phase of road work as part of the Vizhinjam port project,” said Bindhu.