Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

More projects planned for Madavoorpara

Flower troughs were also constructed on both sides of the paved steps leading to Gangatheertham.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

People relaxing at the waiting shed located in Madavoorpara  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Madavoorpara, a tourist hotspot at Chenkottukonam, will soon get a major facelift. Renovation of the old paved steps leading to the Rock Cut Temple, light and sound show and parking facilities are some of the projects proposed as part of the second phase development.

“We are planning to acquire 4.74 cents of land by December for the project,” said P Bala Kiran, director, Department of Tourism.

The 22-acre heritage site is under the State Archaeology Department. Apart from the Shiva temple,  the place also has a children’s park, a bamboo bridge that leads to the summit and a recreational centre.

The first phase of the `7-crore tourism project was completed recently.  “An open stage, a canteen with kitchen, repairing of toilets, construction of new steps, setting up lights on the path to Gangatheertham, a sacred pond atop the hill and landscaping works were completed in the first phase. An amount of Rs 2 crore was spent for the same,” said Bala Kiran.

Flower troughs were also constructed on both sides of the paved steps leading to Gangatheertham. Due to the land being a natural heritage site, no work was done on the rock surface.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madavoorpara
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp