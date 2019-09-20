More projects planned for Madavoorpara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Madavoorpara, a tourist hotspot at Chenkottukonam, will soon get a major facelift. Renovation of the old paved steps leading to the Rock Cut Temple, light and sound show and parking facilities are some of the projects proposed as part of the second phase development.

“We are planning to acquire 4.74 cents of land by December for the project,” said P Bala Kiran, director, Department of Tourism.

The 22-acre heritage site is under the State Archaeology Department. Apart from the Shiva temple, the place also has a children’s park, a bamboo bridge that leads to the summit and a recreational centre.

The first phase of the `7-crore tourism project was completed recently. “An open stage, a canteen with kitchen, repairing of toilets, construction of new steps, setting up lights on the path to Gangatheertham, a sacred pond atop the hill and landscaping works were completed in the first phase. An amount of Rs 2 crore was spent for the same,” said Bala Kiran.

Flower troughs were also constructed on both sides of the paved steps leading to Gangatheertham. Due to the land being a natural heritage site, no work was done on the rock surface.