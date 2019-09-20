Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Portraying sceneries on canvas

Painting natural landscapes is how Meera Nair, a hearing and speech impaired artist utilises her free time.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Meera Nair

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Painting natural landscapes is how Meera Nair, a hearing and speech impaired artist utilises her free time. Her latest exhibition titled ‘Attempt’ was recently exhibited by Kerala Chitrakala Parishath in the city. One of the works shows the Hidimba Devi temple that is located in Manali. Meera recreated it from her memory, she had visited the temple some time ago with her family. A river cutting through a forest is the subject of her second work.

Meera’s penchant for painting developed from a very young age. She participated in various art competitions during her school days. Later on, when her interest deepened, she decided to pursue a bachelors in fine arts course from the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), Akkulam, 2009.
Apart from doing landscape paintings, Meera has also mastered the art of painting images of Buddha, whom she greatly admires. The walls of her house in Edapazhanji are decorated with colourful paintings of Buddha. She also reads literature on Buddism and has a fascination for Buddha’s idols. One of her favourite paintings shows an image of Buddha and Lord Krishna in one frame. She usually takes a week to finish one painting.

‘Five Pallets’ (2017), was her first exhibition. It featured the works of five women artists who depicted issues that women faced in society. The work that she exhibited for the exhibition was an acrylic painting that showed the soul of a woman coming out from the waters.  

Even though she is adept in both acrylic and oil paint mediums, she likes the latter as it requires time and patience. She also excels in doing sketches of prominent figures. Sachin Tendulkar, Mary Kom and actress Sreedevi are some of the personalities drawn to perfection by the artist. Currently, she is working on a black and white acrylic portrait of Lord Krishna. Other than her art, she also enjoys travelling and photography.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp