Portraying sceneries on canvas

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Painting natural landscapes is how Meera Nair, a hearing and speech impaired artist utilises her free time. Her latest exhibition titled ‘Attempt’ was recently exhibited by Kerala Chitrakala Parishath in the city. One of the works shows the Hidimba Devi temple that is located in Manali. Meera recreated it from her memory, she had visited the temple some time ago with her family. A river cutting through a forest is the subject of her second work.

Meera’s penchant for painting developed from a very young age. She participated in various art competitions during her school days. Later on, when her interest deepened, she decided to pursue a bachelors in fine arts course from the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), Akkulam, 2009.

Apart from doing landscape paintings, Meera has also mastered the art of painting images of Buddha, whom she greatly admires. The walls of her house in Edapazhanji are decorated with colourful paintings of Buddha. She also reads literature on Buddism and has a fascination for Buddha’s idols. One of her favourite paintings shows an image of Buddha and Lord Krishna in one frame. She usually takes a week to finish one painting.

‘Five Pallets’ (2017), was her first exhibition. It featured the works of five women artists who depicted issues that women faced in society. The work that she exhibited for the exhibition was an acrylic painting that showed the soul of a woman coming out from the waters.

Even though she is adept in both acrylic and oil paint mediums, she likes the latter as it requires time and patience. She also excels in doing sketches of prominent figures. Sachin Tendulkar, Mary Kom and actress Sreedevi are some of the personalities drawn to perfection by the artist. Currently, she is working on a black and white acrylic portrait of Lord Krishna. Other than her art, she also enjoys travelling and photography.