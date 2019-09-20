Remuneration delay leaves UIT guest lecturers in dire straits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘The more things are liable to change, the more they remain the same’, apparently holds true with regard to the timely payment of salaries for the 100-odd faculty members, employed as guest lecturers, in the University Institute of Technology (UIT) centres in the state. Despite the Kerala University (KU) Syndicate vowing to fix the delay involved, the guest teachers continue to be at the receiving end. Sources said, after May the lecturers haven’t received any payments.

The guest lecturers are paid on an hourly basis and they get a maximum of `500 per hour as remuneration. On average they have to work for 60 hours every month, receiving a consolidated sum of `25,000 as salary. Though the classes are engaged on an hourly basis, the varsity makes the payment only month-wise. Procedural delays are holding up the salary payment, according to the sources.

“I got May’s payment only now. So I will have to wait for three more months to get the payment for August. This system is painfully slow due to the formalities. However, it is a struggle for us. It is high time the entire process gets a fresh look in and we urge the varsity to ensure its streamlining,” said Ramesh Jayan, a guest lecturer.

VP Mahadevan Pillai, KU Vice-Chancellor, attributes the delay to the long-drawn process of calculating the number of hours put in by the lecturers. “Since the head of the institutes needs to send the details to the varsity, some centres will provide them only after two months. This results in the delay. There is no delay on the part of the university as we pass the bills on the basis of the details provided. Nonetheless, the entire system will soon be streamlined,” Pillai told Express.

Additionally, a circular issued by the Directorate of Collegiate Education dated October 9, 2013, says while submitting the salary bills of permanent lecturers, the college authorities are required to give a certification stating there are no pending bills pertaining to payments for guest lecturers. And the head of the institute has to provide details of classes taken by the lecturers to the varsity to get its nod.

The approval takes a long time, subsequently leading to delay in calculating the salary. A junior guest lecturer gets Rs 1,130 a day while a senior guest lecturer is paid Rs 1,365. Since 2007, guest lecturers have been getting Rs 500 per hour and a maximum of Rs 25,000 a month only if they put in 16 hours weekly. Since the government has not revised the pay, it poses immense hardships for lecturers.