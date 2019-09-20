Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Soak in Thripparappu’s rapture

Situated near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, Thripparappu is a cascade that offers something for everyone and is ideal for a day out with family

Pics Vincent Pulickal

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This season, want to frolic in the waters endlessly? Some 50 kilometres off Thiruvananthapuram lies the Thripparappu, a pretty waterfall that cascades down from a height of 50 ft. The tourist spot is ideal to spend some quality time, enjoying the vistas concocted by nature. The place is ideal for a day out with the family as it offers something for everyone.

Bathe in the waterfalls and then wade through the waters in a boat, as you pedal across the Kodayar river. Make merry at the garden and park or just relax and enjoy the breathtaking views of the place. The waterfall which has been developed into a tourist destination is situated near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and has become a major tourist hub. This is one waterfall where you can enjoy the cascade in abandon. The falls drop down to form a pool. The waterfall is safe, with barriers in place. Venturing into the water is relatively safe considering it was built keeping the safety of the visitors in mind.

For those who want to enjoy the countryside, take a small walk to the boat club which is around 200 metres away from the falls. Time stands still here. The view at the boating area is magnificent, with crystal clear waters gently passing by. The gloriously beautiful countryside and the arresting sights will make the boat journey memorable. There is also a Siva temple adjacent to the waterfalls. One can enter the waterfalls by paying Rs 5.

The bathing area has been segregated for men and women. Changing room facilities are also available. Boating costs around Rs 75. Weekends typically witness huge crowds, weekdays are ideal for a visit.

