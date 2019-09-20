‘Swami Parameshwara Brahmananda a tool of those who want to take over orphanage’ 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Thiruvananthapuram Mahanagar karyavahak S Anish, in a statement issued here, said Swami Parameshwara Brahmananda was becoming a tool in the hands of certain forces who were bent on taking over the Ananthasayi orphanage functioning at Mitranandapuram. He alleged a nefarious design to oust the poor children from the orphanage and added that Swami was raising baseless allegations against the RSS.

Anish added that some sections were repeating the baseless allegations against RSS and even blaming the organisation for Swami’s missing pooja materials. RSS district leadership also strongly objected to certain sections of the society allegedly trying to tarnish the image of the organisation.

The RSS leader said the organisation strongly objected to the move by certain political parties to erect a makeshift pandal for the Swami in high security zone. He said that Swami’s efforts challenging the customs and traditions of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple and the sanctity of Mitranandapuram temple was highly objectionable.