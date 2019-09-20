Theft: Child rights panel registers suo motu case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case in connection with the theft of anklets of two children at a textile shop during the Onam shopping rush. Commission chairperson B Suresh registered the case as the police did not take any effort to recover the stolen ornaments even after the culprit was caught on the basis of CCTV visuals from the showroom.The children’s families had identified the culprit.