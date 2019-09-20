Thiruvananthapuram zoo mourns lioness Radha's death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a long battle with illness, Radha, the lioness brought from Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Gujarat in August, died on Thursday morning at Thiruvananthapuram zoo. Nagarajan, the other lion that was brought along with Radha, will be shifted to Lion Safari Park at Neyyar in a week.

Radha and Nagarajan, Asian breed cats, reached the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on August 18 in exchange for two Malabar giant squirrels. Two-and-a-half-year-old Radha was caught from Gujarat forests six years ago. According to Dr EK Easwaran, the Chief Forest Veterinary Officer, the lioness was showing the symptoms of illnesses since its arrival. “The daily diet for a lion is 6.5 kg. But, Radha took less than 2.5 kg everyday,” said Easwaran.

Initially, the officials assumed this was transportation stress but when the situation failed to improve, it was examined by veterinary doctors. “A blood test was done every four days and acute bacterial infection was detected. Since there were no physical symptoms, the lioness underwent an ultrasound scan,” said Easwaran.

For the past two weeks, Radha was unable to walk after her hind legs were paralysed. Also, the White Blood Cell count was high, indicating infection. However, when Radha displayed aggressiveness and began to move, doctors expected her to survive and come back to normal health. According to the officials, the lioness underwent a fitness test before being moved to the Thiruvananthapuram zoo. Meanwhile, Nagarajan is in good health.

