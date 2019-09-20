Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram zoo mourns lioness Radha's death

The lioness, brought from Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat in August, died on Thursday morning

Published: 20th September 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Zoo staff taking the dead lioness Radha for digital X-ray

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a long battle with illness, Radha, the lioness brought from Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Gujarat in August, died on Thursday morning at Thiruvananthapuram zoo. Nagarajan, the other lion that was brought along with Radha, will be shifted to Lion Safari Park at Neyyar in a week.

Radha and Nagarajan, Asian breed cats, reached the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on August 18 in exchange for two Malabar giant squirrels. Two-and-a-half-year-old Radha was caught from Gujarat forests six years ago. According to Dr EK Easwaran, the Chief Forest Veterinary Officer, the lioness was showing the symptoms of illnesses since its arrival. “The daily diet for a lion is 6.5 kg. But, Radha took less than 2.5 kg everyday,” said Easwaran.

Initially, the officials assumed this was transportation stress but when the situation failed to improve, it was examined by veterinary doctors. “A blood test was done every four days and acute bacterial infection was detected. Since there were no physical symptoms, the lioness underwent an ultrasound scan,” said Easwaran.

For the past two weeks, Radha was unable to walk after her hind legs were paralysed. Also, the White Blood Cell count was high, indicating infection. However, when Radha displayed aggressiveness and began to move, doctors expected her to survive and come back to normal health. According to the officials, the lioness underwent a fitness test before being moved to the Thiruvananthapuram zoo. Meanwhile, Nagarajan is in good health.

Infection killed Radha
●    The lioness was showing symptoms of illnesses since its arrival from Gujarat
●    When the situation failed to improve, it was examined by veterinary doctors
●    For the past two weeks, Radha was unable to walk after her hind legs were paralysed
●    Though it showed signs of recovery, the lioness succumbed to infection on Thursday

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp