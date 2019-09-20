Walking weaves

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India’s collection of textiles is as unique as its culture. For Sujatha Shenoy, the founder and chief designer of Aanya, these varieties have always been a thing of interest. Launched under A Geeri Pai group, one of the leading jewellers in Kerala, the boutique brand has an interesting assortment of fabrics like cotton and silk and embroidery techniques from around the country.  Sujatha and her team of authentic weavers from North India are modifying cloth types ranging from tussar silk to Chettinad cotton, creating bespoke designs. “I’ve been researching textile materials for as long as I can remember. With Aanya, I am bringing together this knowledge and unique craftsmanship,” says the 45-year-old designer, who holds a correspondence degree in design from The University of Leeds, UK.

White insight
Aanya’s Onam Edit 2019, the first collection launched recently features saris and salwar suits in pure cotton Banarasi jamdani. “We have tried to bring together the festive spirit on this one with a white, gold and silver colour theme. Intricate hand embroidery and the pure cotton material, paired with jaal Banarasi weaving technique make this collection unique,” says Sujatha. Named  Tejaswi,  the lineup has lightweight saris that  go well with bright coloured blouses, and salwars you can pair with heavy gold or silver  jewellery—both of which feature thread works inspired by leaves, flowers and patterns found in nature.

Laced in style
Aanya brings to town a long list of customisable textile varieties; according to seasons and occasions.  
Lehengas and saris with chikankari typical to Lucknow, gajji bandhani from Gujarat and ayiram buttas—a pattern similar to Kanjivaram design in Chettinad cotton, are among the list of unique embroidery styles available.The highlights of Sujatha’s collection also feature full suit sets in Banarasi silk and cotton. Single ikat Rajkot patolas and indigo bandhani designs are also available for customisation at the shop.Aanya’s upcoming collection, expected to release this month features daywear dresses and fun workclothes in traditional materials. Christened Sakhi, this lineup would feature straight-cut dresses with Sanganeri block print on pure Chanderi cotton.

