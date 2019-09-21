Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bottled water scheme continues to be delayed

 Originally conceived in 2007, the Aruvikkara Bottled Water Project, is still far from becoming a reality.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:49 AM

By Ramu R 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Originally conceived in 2007, the Aruvikkara Bottled Water Project, is still far from becoming a reality. The Thelineer bottled water (part of the project), planned to be sold at subsidised rates, was supposed to hit the markets by the middle of 2019.

However, the lack of funds from the government has delayed the project. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) had managed to address some rectifications proposed by the BIS team that inspected the site in May. 

“Aerobic bacteria count was found in bottles during the water test. As a result, fumigation was done,” said A Noushad, executive engineer, Head Works Division, KWA. Other corrections include tiling the base of the sump located outside the factory and providing air conditioning in the packaging room. 

Further, KWA had approached CIPET (Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology) and a company in KINFRA to make changes in the design of the bottles as suggested by the BIS.   

According to the KWA authorities, the contractor in charge is refraining from work as he is yet to receive payment. “The contractor must be present to change filters and conduct a test run,” said a KWA official. 

Till now, the government has spent Rs 11 crore on the project. Despite the delay in work, the KWA hopes to launch the Thelineer bottles by November. If all go as planned, packaged drinking water will be made available at subsidised rates of Rs 12 to households. 

