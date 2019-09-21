Funds approved for drinking water projects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Drinking water supply projects in the district will get a boost with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) approving four major projects worth Rs 455 crore. Among them, the main one to receive approval is the Thiruvananthapuram-Neyyar alternative source laying project which provides an alternative source of drinking water to the city apart from the Peppara dam.

The project involves transporting 100 million litres of water from Neyyar dam to the pumping station at PTP Nagar through a pipeline with a diameter of 1,422 metres. The Rs 206.962 crore project is expected to be completed in 37 months. “Local bodies and various other departments have agreed to provide land to construct tanks and treatment plants,” said Sujath Kumar, executive engineer, Project Division, Kerala Water Authority.

The other three projects are relatively new and are aimed at providing potable water to various panchayats in the district. Phase I of the treated drinking water project at Kottukal and Athiyannur panchayats has been allotted Rs 25.49 crore.

Karode comprehensive drinking water project has been given D89.19 crore. The project will provide drinking water to the panchayats of Chengal and Karode. Kizhakkanmala drinking water supply project will supply water to the panchayats of Aryankavu and Perumkadavila. The project cost Rs 43.09 crore. According to Sujath Kumar, phase II involves installing the distribution network which would also be funded by KIIFB. The projects are expected to be completed within 24 months.

Two drinking water supply projects will source water from the Vamanapuram river. The first one, which will provide water to the Nagaroor, Karavaram and Pulimath panchayats, has been Rs 81.81 crore for the first phase.

The second project in the coastal panchayats of Chirayinkeezhu constituency will provide water to Chirayinkeezhu and Anchuthengu region. The first phase of the project will cost Rs 19.87 crore.