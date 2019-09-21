PSC fraud: Cops get first batch of digital evidence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch probing the PSC exam fraud have finally got the first batch of digital evidence from the hi-tech cell.

The call details and SMS recovered from the mobile phones, seized during raids, were provided to the investigators on Friday.

Sources said the recovered evidence include messages sent by the accused on the day of PSC exam and will be vital in further investigation.

“Two phones were recovered from the accused and handed over to the hi-tech cell. They have retrieved data from those device,” said an officer, who is part of the probe team.

These information can come in handy for the sleuths planning their next course of action. Many of the accused had told the cops that they had destroyed their mobile phones and smart-watches used to commit the fraud.

“It is in this context that we view the retrieved data as priceless. We are awaiting some more data from other devices seized from the accused,” said the officer. The investigators are also pinning their hopes on the telecom service providers to provide Call Data Records (CDR) of the accused.

By piecing together the digital evidence handed over by the hi-tech cell and the CDR, the investigators will look to progress in the probe with a lot more clarity.