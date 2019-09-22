Brace for fourth industrial revolution, says expert

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Murukeshan Vadakke Matham, a leading authority on photonics and optical engineering, said the stage was set for fourth industrial revolution that would witness an unprecedented merger of cyber, physical and biological worlds. He was in the town to speak at the Indian Analytical Science Congress that concluded on Saturday.

Murukeshan Vadakke

Matham

According to Murukeshan the world leaders were discussing ways to leverage the benefits of newer technologies. “The fourth industrial revolution will have a major role in combating climate change. For instance, newer ways of communication help in reducing the need for air travel and thus reduce the carbon foot print,” said Murukeshan.

He cited the developments in the research of ‘holoportation’ which uses technologies such as holography, artificial intelligence and augmented reality for better interaction.

“The technology will help in making remote doctor consultation and precision medicine more effective,” said Murukeshan.

As an expert in biomedical optics he had headed a research that led to the development of GonioPEN, a pen-sized device to diagnose glaucoma, an eye disease.