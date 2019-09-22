Collectors told to expedite land acquisition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Central government deciding to extend the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor to Kochi via Coimbatore, Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan has directed various departments and agencies to expedite processes to develop the corridor and industrial clusters.

Around 1,860 acres have to be acquired in the Thrissur-Palakkad region to develop the industrial cluster and the respective district collectors have been asked to expedite the land acquisition measures. Further, the high-level meeting headed by the CM has also decided to find suitable place in Kochi to start industrial cluster.

Departments have also been directed to expedite the formation of corridor-level authority and singing of equity agreement with the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust.