Congress ‘I’ group stakes claim to Vattiyoorkavu seat

‘I’ group leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala and Muraleedharan have backed the candidature of veteran leader Peethambara Kurup

Published: 22nd September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the bypoll to be held in October 21, ‘I’ group has staked claim to the Congress seat in Vattiyoorkavu left vacant by its leader K Muraleedharan.

While there were discussions among Congressmen to field youngsters, ‘I’ group leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala and Muraleedharan have backed the candidature of veteran leader and former Thiruvananthapuram DCC president, and a Karunakaran loyalist, Peethambara Kurup. Senior ‘I’ group leaders are of the opinion that the presence of a veteran group leader like Kurup is necessary for the UDF to win the seat with a comfortable margin.

However, party sources said AICC general secretary K C Venugopal is in favour of his close aide and Thiruvannathapuram DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal. 
Though Venugopal has grown in stature in the party, sources indicated that he may not go the whole hog to clinch the seat for Sanal and will only present the name as his suggestion.
The former Youth Commission vice-chairman R V Rajesh and KPCC general secretary and  Muraleedharan’s sister Padmaja Venigopal are the other names doing the rounds. 
Muraleedharan represented the constituency in 2011 and 2016. 

But compared top 2011, the margin of victory had fallen drastically in 2016. While the Congress leader defeated his nearest rival Cherian Philip of the LDF by a margin of 16,167 votes in 2011, his victory margin got reduced to 7,622 votes in 2016.
The 2016 election saw former BJP state president Kummanam Rajashekharan coming second with the CPM’s T N Seema finishing third. 
In the 2019 general elections, UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor’s lead in the Vattiyoorkavu assembly segment was only 2,836 votes which was a drastic fall from 2016. 
With the high presence of the Nair community in the constituency, all the three fronts are set to field Nair candidates.

Kummanam frontrunner in BJP

T’Puram: Kummanam Rajashekharan, who failed to unseat Shashi Tharoor in the 2019 general election and Congress’ K Muraleedharan in 2016 assembly polls, is likely to contest the Vattiyoorkavu assembly elections in BJP’s ticket. Kummanam had quit as Mizoram governor and returned to the state to contest the Lok Sabha election from Thiruvananthapuram at the insistence of the state RSS leadership. Sources said the powerful RSS leadership will push for his candidature.

 Leaders of the BJP and the RSS know that with the right candidate the saffron combine might be able to wrest control of the constituency as the candidate replacing Muraleedharan may not pause a major challenge. Many say this is another factor in favour of Kummanam’s candidature. In case Kummanam doesn’t contest, party may favour V V  Rajesh who is popular among workers. As an ardent swayamsevak, he is close to the RSS leadership too. Left front is likely to project Sunil Kumar, DYFI leader and chairman of Handicrafts Corporation as its candidate. The names of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V K Prasanth and T N Seema are also being mentioned in the Left circles as the probable candidate.

The ‘caste’ point
The constituency is spread over Thiruvanathapuram corporation and adjoining grama panchayats. With the high presence of the Nair community in the constituency, all the three fronts are set to field Nair candidates. In the 2019 general elections, UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor’s lead in the Vattiyoorkavu assembly segment was only 2,836 votes which was a drastic fall from 2016

