Cops file chargesheet in Nedumangad murder case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nedumangad Police filed a charge sheet against the accused in the murder of a 16-year-old girl, Meera, who went missing from her residence and was later found dead in an abandoned well at Karippur near Nedumangad in June. In connection with the case, the police had arrested the girl’s mother Manjusha, 32 and her live-in partner Aneesh. The charge sheet was submitted to the Sessions Court, here on Saturday.

“On cases triable by Court of Sessions the charge sheet has to be filed within 90 days of the arrest of the accused. We filed it on the 84th day. As evidence we presented around 100 witnesses and that many records and material evidence,” said V Rajesh Kumar, police Inspector, Nedumangad. According to him, the accused had murdered the girl believing that she will oppose their clandestine relationship.

It was on June 11, that the girl’s grandparents filed a complaint before the police alleging that their daughter Manjusha and granddaughter were missing.

Upon detailed probe, police found that the duo was residing with Aneesh and he too was missing. Then on June 14, the police traced Manjusha and Aneesh from Nagercoil district in Tamil Nadu but not Meera. When they were brought to Nedumangad Police Station for questioning, they provided contradictory statements on the absence of Meera.

But later the duo revealed that the girl was dead and her body was in the well on Aneesh’s residence premises.

“The case didn’t end there. The duo stated that the girl committed suicide by hanging herself and out of fear they dumped her body in the well. But the post-mortem report had another tale to tell and that was the girl died due to strangulation,” added Rajesh.

The police said other than that of murder the accused were also charged under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act and for destroying evidence.