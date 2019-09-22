Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cops file chargesheet in Nedumangad murder case

The charge sheet was submitted to the Sessions Court, here on Saturday.

Published: 22nd September 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nedumangad Police filed a charge sheet against the accused in the murder of a 16-year-old girl, Meera, who went missing from her residence and was later found dead in an abandoned well at Karippur near Nedumangad in June. In connection with the case, the police had arrested the girl’s mother Manjusha, 32 and her live-in partner Aneesh. The charge sheet was submitted to the Sessions Court, here on Saturday.

“On cases triable by Court of Sessions the charge sheet has to be filed within 90 days of the arrest of the accused. We filed it on the 84th day. As evidence we presented around 100 witnesses and that many records and material evidence,” said V Rajesh Kumar, police Inspector, Nedumangad. According to him, the accused had murdered the girl believing that she will oppose their clandestine relationship.
It was on June 11, that the girl’s grandparents filed a complaint before the police alleging that their daughter Manjusha and granddaughter were missing. 

Upon detailed probe, police found that the duo was residing with Aneesh and he too was missing. Then on June 14, the police traced Manjusha and Aneesh from Nagercoil district in Tamil Nadu but not Meera. When they were brought to Nedumangad Police Station for questioning, they provided contradictory statements on the absence of Meera. 
But later the duo revealed that the girl was dead and her body was in the well on Aneesh’s residence premises.

“The case didn’t end there. The duo stated that the girl committed suicide by hanging herself and out of fear they dumped her body in the well. But the post-mortem report had another tale to tell and that was the girl died due to strangulation,” added Rajesh.
The police said other than that of murder the accused were also charged under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act and for destroying evidence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nedumangad murder case
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp