History-sheeter goon hacked to death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notorious history-sheeter Shaji alias Pothu Shaji, who was accused in several cases at Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam police stations, was hacked to death on Saturday.

The goon was attacked on Friday night and succumbed to his injuries a day later at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Police said Shaji was attacked by his cousin after the duo had a brawl at a bar in Vithura. It is said the injuries to his head turned fatal for Shaji. Vithura police have arrested Sajeed in connection with the death.

“On Friday, Shaji along with his cousin Sajeed went to a bar at Vithura. They had a brawl in the bar. Later Sajeed followed Shaji to his house at Thevanpara and hacked him. Though the attacker fled the spot after the incident, we later nabbed him. He will be produced before the court on Sunday,” said an officer attached to the Vithura police station. There are no criminal records against Sajeed and he has claimed that he attacked Shaji out of self-defense.

“He told us that Shaji had warned him several times over his drinking partner. On Friday when he confronted both of them at the bar, he beat Sajeed and threatened to kill him. Knowing Shaji’s criminal history, Sajeed got scared and attacked him,” added the officer.

A known criminal, Shaji has served time for several cases including robbery, attempt to murder and rape. Last June, he was arrested on charges of raping his friend’s lover at gunpoint.

Shaji who had a history of attacking policemen using a machete was charged on different times under the Arms Act, Kerala Antisocial Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) and others.