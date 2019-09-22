KPCC to hold padayatras from October 2

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran said the party will conduct ‘padayatras’ as part of the 150th birthday celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. He said the ‘padayatra’s’ will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the ‘padayatra’ at Thiruvananthapuram while Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will conduct the inauguration in Ernakulam and Mulllappally Ramachandran will participate in Kozhikode.

Seminars will be conducted at the block and district levels. Family meetings evoking the memory of the Mahatma will be held at booth level from October 3 to 9. At the mandalam- level, Gandhismriti yatras will be organised against communalism.