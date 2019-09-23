Ailing woman in Abu Dhabi to return

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government asked NORKA-ROOTS to initiate necessary action to bring back Thiruvananthapuram native Neethu, who has been undergoing treatment for autoimmune encephalitis at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi city for the past six months. Her plight had come to the notice of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and Industries Minister E P Jayarajan when they visited Abu Dhabi to attend a meeting for hearing the suggestions and complaints of expatriate businessmen.

“She along with her husband had flown to Abu Dhabi on a visitors’ visa for visiting her mother. But there she was diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis,” said Jayarajan. According to the minister, as Bindu is employed with a menial job she had no means to take care of her daughter. Also, Neethu’s visa will get expired on Thursday.