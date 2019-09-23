Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Authorities at Thiruvananthapuram's Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple mum on missing valuables

Pooja materials, including a salagramam, went missing from the place where pushpanjali swamiyar of the temple had staged a protest

Published: 23rd September 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week has passed since some valuables possessed by the top priest of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple were reported missing. While the police are yet to trace them, the temple management has remained silent on the issue.

Pooja materials, including a salagramam, went missing from the place where pushpanjali swamiyar of the temple, Swami Parameswara Brahmananda Theertha, had staged a protest that lasted more than a week. He was protesting to get possession of an old building originally belonging to his monastery, the Munchira Madom.

The building is now held by the RSS-affiliated Seva Bharati which runs an orphanage there. “The Munchira Madom had filed a complaint with the Fort Police immediately after the incident. Police recorded Swami’s statement the next day. We are unaware of the follow-up action taken,” said Madom’s administration secretary Rajesh R Nair.

“The pooja utensils, including the salagramam are of high religious significance. Their antique value makes the case more serious,” he added.

Fort circle inspector Sherry said they had registered a case based on the swamiyar’s complaint. "Swamiyar said the incident occurred immediately after the marquee erected at the protest venue was destroyed by a mob on September 14. A probe is on to book the accused and retrieve the valuables," he said.

Meanwhile, the Seva Bharati and RSS have denied any role in the incident. Welcoming a fair probe into the case, a senior leader said the complaint was fake. "The case was fabricated to mislead the public. Why is the police idle if the complaint is genuine?" he asked.

The temple management was unavailable for comments. The District Collector will convene a second round of meeting of stakeholders on September 30. Both parties have been asked to submit documents in support of their claim on the day.

Myth and facts

Salagramam is a fossilised shell collected from the Gandaki river in Nepal. Hindus consider it as a symbol of Lord Maha Vishnu. “Salagramam has great significance for the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple. The main idol itself is made of 12,008 salagramams,” said MG Sasibhooshan, noted historian and an authority on the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple. He said the current controversy was unfortunate. “As a resident of Thiruvananthapuram and ardent devotee of Lord Sree Padmanabhaswami, this unwanted tussle has saddened me. Both sides should introspect. The controversy and the street fight have brought disrepute to an age-old institution,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sree Padmanabhaswami temple Padmanabhaswamy temple valuables Padmanabhaswamy temple theft
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp