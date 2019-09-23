Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Doctors in Thiruvananthapuram need lessons in etiquette

TNIE takes a look at the need for doctors to demonstrate their best practices.

Published: 23rd September 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While professor Abraham Joseph Padinjattidom was visiting a patient at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, he saw a man in civilian clothes approaching them. He asked the latter if he was a doctor. “Do you think a farmer will approach you (if not a doctor)?” pat came the answer. The professor was alarmed at the attitude and wondered how doctors could be identified from among the hundreds that throng the hospital in civilian clothes.

A lack of etiquette on the part of a few doctors in the Medical College Hospital is an issue that has been raised several times. P Raju, a social activist working closely with causes related to the hospital, said: “All doctors must wear identity tags. Hundreds come to the hospital to seek treatment. They should be able to identify doctors.”

Doctors maintain that decorum is necessary, especially when related to identity. “I do not hold the opinion that doctors lack etiquette. But the doctor in question should not have made such a statement. Secondly, identifying oneself as a doctor is important when everyone around are in civilian clothes. The Directorate of Medical Education had issued a circular stating that all doctors must compulsorily wear their identity tags on which their names are clearly visible,” said Dr Ajith Prasad JS, a faculty with the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and the state president of Kerala Government Post Graduate Medical Teachers Association. “From this year onward, the medical syllabus has an ‘Etiquette and Patient Communication’ module. In foreign countries, students must pass the module to move further in their medical education. In the absence of such academic training, students tend to learn from the teachers they consider role models,” he said.

However, he disagrees with the use of overcoats. “Recent literature points out that the coats carry microorganisms. Thus, even foreign countries are discarding coats. Also, it is not a viable solution in our climate,” he said.

However, health expert Dr B Iqbal said, “The incident mentioned could be an isolated one. Now, young doctors are more conscious of the patient-doctor relationship. They are also enthusiastic and hardworking.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital Thiruvananthapuram doctors Thiruvananthapuram doctors etiquette Kerala Government Post Graduate Medical Teachers Association
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp