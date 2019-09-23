Man involved in over 200 cases arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city shadow police have nabbed a notorious thief who is accused of over 200 theft cases, including temple thefts and house breaks. The arrested has been identified as Sunil Gupta, 39, a native of Malayinkeezhu, here. According to the police, Sunil is accused of stealing the cash offerings at Valiyashala temple in Thampanoor and various temples in North Kerala, house-break cases in Pappanamcode, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and in a few districts in Karnataka. Sunil has been involved in various theft cases for the past 20 years. In 2014, he was arrested by the city shadow police, then he got bail.

Sunil was in hiding for the past six months and police caught him following a special operation led by city police commissioner M R Ajith Kumar. R Aditya, DCP (Law and Order) and Santhosh, ACP, District Crime Branch, were also part of the operation. Sunil was produced before the magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.