Medical College Hosp holds cleanliness drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In connection with World Patient Safety Day, observed last Tuesday, the Terumo Penpol Limited along with the Housekeeping Department of the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram conducted a special cleanliness programme on the medical college campus on Sunday.

As part of the programme, around 40 staff from the company with the help of hospital staff conducted cleanliness and waste management activities at wards, veranda, casualty department, hospital surroundings, and others.

The cleanliness campaign was overseen by hospital superintendent Dr M S Sharmad, deputy superintendents, nursing supervisors, and others.