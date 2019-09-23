Vattiyoorkavu byelection: Thiruvananthapuram Collector calls all-party meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Election Commission of India announcing byelection in five assembly constituencies in the state including Vattiyoorkavu, District Collector K Gopalakrishnan has called a meeting of all political parties in the district on Monday.

The collector also announced the election model code of conduct coming into effect in the constituency. The meeting will be held at 2 pm at the Collectorate mini conference hall. The last date for filing nomination papers will be September 30.