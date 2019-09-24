A stage for the transgender community

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Social Justice Department is gearing up to host an exclusive festival for the transgender community next month wherein they will get a platform to showcase their artistic skills. Although the department had conceptualised the event last year along with the other initiatives to support the transgender community, it couldn’t be materialised due to the flood. The two-day event titled ‘Varnapakitt 2019’ is probably the first state-sponsored art festival to be organised exclusively for the transgender community.

The event is being organised in association with the transgender cell. The state capital has been chosen as the venue and the event will be held from October 26 to 27. The department has invited applications for cash awards from 10 transgenders who have proved their excellence in the society through various initiatives. According to the manual of the art festival which was released by the social justice department, any transgender member who is 18 and above and has an authentic identity card issued by the government will be eligible to participate in the festival.

“The festival will be like any other arts festival organised in the state with competitions in various categories. This initiative will not only help the members of the transgender community to showcase their talent but also help them to be a part of the society,” said Syama S Prabha, project officer, transgender cell, Social Justice Department.

The festival comprises 20 categories including dance, music, mono-act and mimicry both in individual and group categories. Competitions will also be held in story, poetry and essay writing. “Participants will be screened as per the district by the Social Justice Department. In solo competitions, three participants from each district will be shortlisted,” said Syama.

Hailing the government’s initiative, transgender activist Sheethal Shyam said: “It will provide a platform for the members of our community to showcase their talent to the world.” Sheethal is also the member of the State Transgender Justice Board.