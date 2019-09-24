Aswamedham second phase launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase of the campaign against leprosy and related illnesses, Aswamedham, was launched in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday. During the first phase of the campaign in 2018, 194 leprosy cases were identified from these eight districts. The remaining six districts have 41 persons.

A team comprising a male and a woman volunteer/Asha worker will conduct house visits at their designated areas. They will conduct awareness classes and refer the suspected cases to primary health centres/community health centres with the help of the supervisor.