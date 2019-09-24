Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Big three in Kerala Congress to decide on bypoll candidates

K Muraleedharan, Adoor Prakash and Hibi Eden who had quit the assembly seats to contest the Lok Sabha polls will also have a major say in selecting the candidates in their respective constituencies. 

Published: 24th September 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF candidates for the upcoming bypoll, barring the one in Manjeshwar, will be decided by the Congress’ top brass in the state without discussing the matter in the powerful political affairs committee of the party.KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will finalise the party candidates for the Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Aroor and Ernakulam assembly seats, while the state committee meeting of the Indian Union Muslim League will decide the candidate for the Manjeshwar seat.

K Muraleedharan, Adoor Prakash and Hibi Eden who had quit the assembly seats to contest the Lok Sabha polls will also have a major say in selecting the candidates in their respective constituencies. This apart, feedback will be taken from the party local leaders to get a proper assessment of the proposed candidates. While there are more than 10 aspirants for each seat, it is learnt that the Congress state leadership has zeroed in on a few names and will finalise the list in a couple of days.

Mullappally, Chandy and Ramesh will meet on Tuesday and will have a clear understanding of the candidates. While the leaders vouch for winnability as the only criterion for candidature, the powerful group leaders will also have a major say. In Vattiyoorkavu, ‘I’ group will have an active role in choosing the candidate and both Chennithala and Muraleedharan have already proposed the name of N Peethambara Kurup, who is an ardent loyalist of the group and the late K Karunakaran.

Attingal MP Adoor Prakash will have the final say in finalising the candidature at Konni and there are clear indications that he has proposed the name of Robin Peter for the seat. The Congress leadership is aware that Konni was an LDF turf and it was only owing to the electioneering skills of Adoor Prakash that helped the party wrest the seat, and this will give the candidate proposed by him an added advantage.

While former MP K V Thomas is trying to push for his candidature from Ernakulam seat, Hibi Eden, who had vacated the seat, is in favour of T J Vinodh, Kochi Deputy Mayor and DCC president. Earlier, Congress MLAs from Ernakulam district V D Satheeshan, Anwar Sadat and Roji M John had opposed K V Thomas’ candidature for the Ernakulam LS seat, following which the mantle fell on Hibi Eden. Party sources indicated that a similar situation continues even now

The Aroor Dilemma
In Aroor, there is a major issue cropping up regarding the candidature of Shanimol Usman. It is learnt that party senior leaders in the district are not comfortable with giving the seat to Shanimol, though she is now close to ‘A’ group.  “There are some problems regarding the candidature of Shanimol Usman and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy will finalise the name of the Congress candidate for Aroor as this is an ‘A’ group seat,” a senior Congress leader told ‘Express’.

decision makers 
lKPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will finalise the party candidates for the Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Aroor and Ernakulam assembly seats, lThe state committee meeting of the Indian Union Muslim League will decide the candidate for the Manjeshwar seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress UDF LDF Kerala bypoll
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp