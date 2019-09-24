Corporation to enforce ban on plastic flex boards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Flex boards made of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) used for advertising and publicity purposes have always been a threat to the environment. Although the High Court had banned the use of flex boards, it has been brought to the notice of the city corporation that illegal flex boards continue to crop up in the city. Following an order that was issued by the state government recently, the city corporation has started to implement the ban on PVC and plastic-based flex boards.

Following the court order on the ban of illegal flex boards which was imposed last year, the city corporation had conducted a massive drive recently in which illegal flex boards, posters and hoardings were removed from various parts of the city. The ban on the use of plastic material in making flex boards is being enforced strictly and the city corporation can file an FIR against the offender.

“As per the High Court order, we started a drive to remove all illegal flex boards from various parts of the city. The inspections are ongoing. Flex boards used for advertisements and banners in shops cause environmental issues. We are strictly implementing the ban on the use of flex boards and offenders will be taken to task,” said Rakhi Ravikumar, Deputy Mayor. The biggest challenge they face is removing the flex boards that also serve as the nameplates of shops, she said.

The local self-government body had issued an order in this regard in August Also, materials that are eco-friendly and recyclable such as cloth, paper and other materials were promoted to be used as an alternative to plastic flex boards. Although the Revenue Wing of the city corporation had conducted a meeting with the printing and advertisement agencies before imposing the ban, they haven’t reached a consensus.

“Flex boards are used in shops and establishments for advertising purposes. We are planning to conduct a meeting with the merchants association so that the use of PVC-based flex boards are completely banned,” said a corporation official. The Revenue Wing has formed a special squad to enforce the ban and the Health Wing of the city corporation is preparing the data regarding the number of shops in each ward using flex boards.