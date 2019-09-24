Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Id tags, overcoats for docs a must

Senior health officials insist  doctors have to follow the mandatory protocol of wearing uniform on duty so that patients can identify them easily

Published: 24th September 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

The government had issued instructions to hire additional nurses for the labour ward to improve maternal care

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aday after T’Puram Express began the campaign to encourage doctors to wear the overcoats and identity tags, senior medicos in the capital have extended support to the campaign. “The government gives an allowance to hospital staff to procure uniforms and coats but most of them do not adhere to the mandatory rule of being in uniform,” said Dr Sharmad M S, superintendent, Medical College Hospital.

As per the superintendent, the lack of a facility to hang their coats outside the ICU or surgery theatre to maintain protocol is an issue. “The ongoing construction is an obstruction for such a facility. But we will take immediate actions to make coats and identity tags mandatory,” he said. 

Former additional chief secretary of health, Rajeev Sadanandan, said: “Identity tags should be made mandatory as it helps patients identify a doctor.” However, he does not support the idea of making coats compulsory as he said the latter is an infection-transferring agent. 

Dr Sugathan M E, state president of the Indian Medical Association, said that he abides by identity cards. “Every patient has the right to know the details of the doctor treating them,” he said. However, he denied overcoats being an infection-transferring agent. “Doctors can remove their coats in certain places as per protocol. Most hospitals have facilities to hang coats. Doctors must wear coats at least in the OP ward. Rules must be implemented strictly,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp