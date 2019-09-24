Id tags, overcoats for docs a must

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aday after T’Puram Express began the campaign to encourage doctors to wear the overcoats and identity tags, senior medicos in the capital have extended support to the campaign. “The government gives an allowance to hospital staff to procure uniforms and coats but most of them do not adhere to the mandatory rule of being in uniform,” said Dr Sharmad M S, superintendent, Medical College Hospital.

As per the superintendent, the lack of a facility to hang their coats outside the ICU or surgery theatre to maintain protocol is an issue. “The ongoing construction is an obstruction for such a facility. But we will take immediate actions to make coats and identity tags mandatory,” he said.

Former additional chief secretary of health, Rajeev Sadanandan, said: “Identity tags should be made mandatory as it helps patients identify a doctor.” However, he does not support the idea of making coats compulsory as he said the latter is an infection-transferring agent.

Dr Sugathan M E, state president of the Indian Medical Association, said that he abides by identity cards. “Every patient has the right to know the details of the doctor treating them,” he said. However, he denied overcoats being an infection-transferring agent. “Doctors can remove their coats in certain places as per protocol. Most hospitals have facilities to hang coats. Doctors must wear coats at least in the OP ward. Rules must be implemented strictly,” he said.