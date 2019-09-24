Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Job opportunities in film industry must be utilised: AK Balan

CulturL  Affairs Minister A K Balan has said that the digital age has increased job opportunities in the movie industry and youngsters must utilise this effectively.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CulturL Affairs Minister AK Balan has said that the digital age has increased job opportunities in the movie industry and youngsters must utilise this effectively. He was delivering the inaugural address of the film making workshop organised jointly by the state Chalachitra Academy and career guidance and adolescence counselling cell under the Directorate of general education for plus-one students.

“These days several short films are made in schools, however, these are made without properly studying cinema and its history and hence these films have their limitations” Balan said. He, however, added that the workshop conducted by the academy will provide basic knowledge in film making.

The workshop will be conducted from September 23 to 28 at the Centre for International Film research and Archives in KINFRA film and video park at Kazhakootam. Film-makers, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Kamal, Madhupal, Sibi Malayil, T K Rajeev Kumar, N Harikumar, K G Jayan, Santhosh Raman, Jassi Gift, Sidharth Siva, Vijyakrishnan, Prakash Murthy, Jyothish M G, Reshmi Satheesh, Asha Achi Joseph, Abhilash Vijayan and Bijuy V Sukumaran will take classes.

World classic movies and internationally reputed short films will be exhibited in the camp. Students will visit Chitranjali studio on September 27. Two short films based on malayalam short stories will be produced as part of the camp. Forty Plus-one students were selected through school and district level tests and interviews for the camp. Writer, teacher and film society activist P Premachandran is the camp director.

Jinesh Kumar Eramam, Gireesh Kumar K and Sivakumar R P will supervise the film production at the camp. Director of General education, K Jeevan Babu presided the meeting while Chalachitra academy chairman Kamal delivered the key note address. Workshop Academic director and vice-chairperson of Chalachitra academy Beena Paul explained the workshop.

art of movie making 
Forty Plus-I students were selected through tests and interviews for the camp
Filmmakers, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Kamal, Madhupal, Sibi Malayil, T K Rajeev Kumar and N Harikumar will take classes

