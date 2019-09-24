KSUM-mentored startup wins at global competition in Beijing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An Indian startup mentored and curated by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) for the ‘She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition-2019’ in Beijing has won recognition. Odisha-based researcher and entrepreneur Dr Nusrat M Sanghamitra was honoured at the contest for the cancer drug delivery device developed by CyCa OncoSolutions founded by her.

The molecular drilling device can inject directly and precisely anti-cancer drugs to the affected cells. Cyca OncoSolutions bagged the third prize at the summit. Startups from Germany and the US got the first two prizes, respectively, at the summit. She Loves Tech is a global platform focussed on building an ecosystem for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation that create opportunities for women.

“This technology can sharply bring down the economic and social cost of managing cancer, which especially is a major issue with public healthcare systems the world over,” Dr Nusrat said. According to the developers, it can also be used for delivering antibiotics into drug-resistant microbes and as a one-shot gene therapy toolbox.