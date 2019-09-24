Major fire breaks out in motorcycle workshop at Neyyattinkara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out at a motorcycle workshop at Neyyattinkara on Tuesday morning triggering panic among the local shop owners and residents. The fire at the workshop owned by local mechanic Manoharan is suspected to have started around 8.30 am due to short circuit.

No casualties have been reported.

The fire at the thatched workshop was contained after a two-hour-long rescue operation by two units of fire and rescue team of Neyyattinkara.

"Since the workshop was not opened when the fire broke out, a disaster has been averted. Luckily, there were no motorcycles in the workshop for repair", a fireman said.

The local police have also initiated a probe to check whether there were any sabotage attempts.

