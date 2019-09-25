108 ambulances to be replaced by Kanivu 108 from Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AFTER nine years of meritorious service, the 108 ambulance network operated by the Arogyakeralam will give way for the ‘Kanivu 108’ ambulance network on Wednesday.

Though limited to Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts, the service of the 108 ambulances and their staff were made available during times of distress including Cyclone Ockhi and in the two floods.

According to the health department, 101 ambulances have been deployed in seven districts as part of the comprehensive trauma care programme and to ensure the ‘golden hour’ rule.

“The 108 ambulance network operated by the Arogyakeralam at Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts consists of 43 ambulances. Due to the launch of ‘Kanivu 108,’ these ambulances will now be handed over to the Directorate of Health Services.It will be redistributed among major government hospitals for inter-hospital patient transfers,” said an officer of the health department. According to the officer, since its inception, the ambulance network had saved the lives of around 10 lakh people in distress and around 150 deliveries had also taken place inside them. “The ambulances have done service under Kerala Emergency Medical Project. It’s designed to handle all types of emergencies,” added the officer.