End of confusion: Jumbos to be part of Navaratri rally

The Federation accused the department of raising frivolous issues to block the centuries-old ritual.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting controversies on parading elephants without ownership certificates to rest, the annual Navaratri procession from Padmanabhapuram Palace to Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple will be accompanied by three elephants on September 26. The impasse was resolved after the Chief Minister and Devaswom minister intervened in the matter.

The procession carrying the idol of Goddess Saraswati will be accompanied by three elephants -  Sivakumar, Vallabhan and Saraswati - belonging to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).  “The procession will be held as per the plan” said administrator of Navaratri Trust Raja Raja Varma.

Kerala Elephant Owners’ Federation said it had received assurance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday for the parading of elephants. The annual festival was mired in controversy after forest department had prohibited parading of elephants without ownership certificates. Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Wild Life) and Chief Wild Life Warden served notice on TDB on Monday demanding it to rectify the mistakes in microchip certificates of Sivakumar, Vallabhan and Saraswati. TDB has 33 elephants in its possession.

The Federation accused the department of raising frivolous issues to block the centuries-old ritual. “The department is serving notices on elephant owners demanding why we have not obtained the ownership certificates. But the officers in the department are reluctant to issue the certificates when we apply for it,” said general secretary of federation, P Sasikumar. He accused the officers of issuing arbitrary orders without consulting all stakeholders.

