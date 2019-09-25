Entries invited for edu short film festival

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Entries have been invited for educational film festival organised by the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) as part of General Education Rejuvenation Mission. The producers of the films can submit their entries in the competition section on or before October 10.The films made by school students and the films made by elders for children will be selected for screening at the festival. The film made by teachers and Samagra Shiksha block resource centre will be screened in the special category. Films less than 30-minute duration will only be considered. In addition to film screening, there will be workshops and seminars. The films which got attention in national and international levels will be screened. All students will get certificates from SIET. For details, contact: 0471-2338541.