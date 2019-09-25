Proposal to divert tender savings kicks up a row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation’s decision to divert tender savings from projects implemented using people’s plan fund to other projects has irked councillors in the civic body. The agenda which was brought before the council on Tuesday had the UDF and BJP councillors vehemently opposing the move.

Tender savings is the amount which is salvaged from the total amount quoted for a project. If the project is completed with a lesser fund than the proposed amount, the remaining amount is the ‘tender savings’. Mayor V K Prasanth moved the agenda to the next council meeting citing objections from the part of councillors and need for a detailed study.