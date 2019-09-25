Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VK Prasanth likely to be Left candidate in Vattiyoorkavu bypolls

While the state leadership has taken its decision, the district leadership is discussing on the same.

Published: 25th September 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 12:55 PM

Mayor VK Prasanth

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VK Prasanth (File photo| Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mayor VK Prasanth is all set to be the Left candidate from Vattiyoorkavu in the coming by-election. The CPM district secretariat has started discussions on his candidature after the party's state leadership proposed the name.

Senior CPM leader and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan conveyed the state leadership's decision in this regard before the district leadership. Once the district leadership completes the discussions, a formal announcement is expected on Friday. 

The name of VK Prasanth has been doing rounds ever since the bypolls were announced. The CPM hopes to cash in on the image of the young politician, who has done some commendable work on relief operations during the recent floods. Though a couple of other names were also considered, the party's state leadership was keen on fielding Prasanth.

Speaking to media, VK Prasanth said the party has acknowledged his performance and that's why he's being considered as the candidate. He was able to successfully discharge the responsibilities entrusted on him by the party, he said. "The elections will be a referendum on the state government and the city corporation. Caste equations are no more relevant in today's political scenario," he said adding the people know who are with them during crisis.

TAGS
VK Prasanth 2019 Kerala bypolls A Vijayaraghavan CPM candidate Vattiyoorkavu bypolls Vattiyoorkavu assembly seat Thiruvananthapuram Mayor
