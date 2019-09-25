Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Veli Tourist Village: A dumping site for poultry waste

Everyday, the staff working at Veli Tourist Village transfer piles of poultry waste that accumulates near the boat club to the other side of the Veli lake to prevent the stench.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:56 AM

Poultry waste wrapped in a sack and disposed of at Veli Lake  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Everyday, the staff working at Veli Tourist Village transfer piles of poultry waste that accumulates near the boat club to the other side of the Veli lake to prevent the stench.

The issue has been persisting in the village for years. “Poultry waste from nearby areas is dumped in the lake during odd hours. As we do not want to ward off visitors because of the stench, the first thing we do every morning is drag the waste to the other side,” said V Jalajan, boat monitor at the tourist village.
“Even after removing piles of poultry waste, it continues to get deposited on the banks of the lake,” he said. The place is also a dumping ground for vegetable and household waste.

According to an official with Veli Tourist Village, residents who live nearby are the culprits. A letter has been submitted to authorities concerned to install 11 CCTV cameras in addition to the existing 32.
Citing the letter submitted to the city corporation and Suchitwa Mission, an official with the Tourism Department said: “Neither of them have taken took initiatives to resolve the issue.” Ulloor Zonal Health Inspector Vineetha V K said that after the night squad started patrolling in the Veli area, the rate of poultry waste disposal has reduced. “Five people from the squad patrol the area from Veli till NISH. A few culprits were caught. We also plan to install a few CCTV cameras with the help of the Air Force Station,” she said.

