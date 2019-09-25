Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Veli Tourist Village awaits redemption

The hike in the entry fee has affected those who depend on it for their livelihood

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Karthika S, a student at the Mariya College of Ayurveda, Marthandom, while reminiscing her childhood memories of Veli Tourist Village, said: “It had a lot of play rides and was a favourite picnic spot. Now, the village resembles a ghost town,” she said.

Despite the crores of rupees spent on constructions and renovations, neither the entrance to the village nor structures within it are in a suitable state. When asked about the poor plight of the tourist village, a senior official with the Tourism Department said: “The place will be renovated after the work of a solar miniature train, which costs Rs 9 crore,  is completed.”

A total of D20 crore was sanctioned to the village for a facelift. This includes a modern convention centre at D9.98 crore, and an eco-park and coastal path at D4.48 crore. However, the work progresses at a slow pace and lags behind schedule.

During the rain, the playground gets waterlogged. Though it was filled with more soil, it has failed to prevent waterlogging. Residents on the other side of the village claim that while the tourist village undergoes developmental work, nearby premises are neglected. Streetlights and the high-mast light are dysfunctional. “In the absence of a sidewall to protect the path leading towards the beach, water from the estuary enters shops,” said Shaiju K, a shopkeeper.

Livelihood affected
As per the people who depend on the tourist village to sustain their livelihood, the hike in the entry fee for adults from Rs 5 to Rs 20 affected their income. “Several auto drivers shifted to other stands. The entry fee can be increased but are the facilities in the village worth the price?” asked Kiran, an auto driver who formerly worked at the tourist village auto stand.
According to a senior official with the Tourism Department, renovation work of the floating restaurant is expected to be completed by December. Those dependent on the village continue to wait for the renovation work to be over.

