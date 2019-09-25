Yellow Prime Cab service in Thiruvananthapuram from Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Yellow Prime Cabs’ will start operating in the district today. Passengers can avail the taxi round the clock. Fares are charged as per the current tariff issued by the government. Unlike other online services, there won’t be any change in the rate according to the reduced availability of taxis. Currently, as many as 250 taxis have been arranged in the district.

A discount of 10 per cent is available for passengers as part of an introductory offer. Special services are available for senior citizens. The taxi can be availed by calling toll-free number 756 1000 002 from anywhere in Thiruvananthapuram.

Intercity, local, outstation and package taxi bookings can also be done via the website. Airport services are available at D299 from the town. Taxis can be booked on an hourly basis too. The team is led by Shajo Jose, who runs the same model of taxi service in Kochi and Thrissur. The taxis will have a yellow taxi light on top for identification.