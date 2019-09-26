Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A nightmare for pedestrians

The damaged footpath in front of the ESAF Bank branch on Convent Road, Vanchiyoor, is a source of danger to pedestrians.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:20 AM

Broken slabs near the ESAF Bank branch on Convent Road in Vanchiyoor  B P Deepu

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The damaged footpath in front of the ESAF Bank branch on Convent Road, Vanchiyoor, is a source of danger to pedestrians. Students of the Holy Angels Convent HSS and visitors at the Govindans Hospital and General Hospital, are regular users of the footpath. The broken slabs are a hinderance.

“The footpath must be repaired soon. Pedestrians are unable to see the gaps in the footpath as they are filled with waste,” said an official with Holy Angels HSS. Authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the issue for the past two weeks. “The matter must be solved immediately as children can easily fall into the gaps,” said Pradeep V K, father of a kindergarten student.

The continuous passing of heavy vehicles on the road was pointed out as the reason for the collapse of the cement slabs. “Five months ago we had rectified a similar crack near the school. Slabs were taken from a worksite to fill the gaps,” said an assistant executive engineer, Kerala Road Fund Board. The official further said that the footpath will be repaired by Friday. “We also have a model school zone proposal under which new slabs of one-and-a-half metre length will be laid on near the school. It will be carried out as part of the road development projects in Vanchiyoor which will begin shortly,’’ he added. 

