Anti-rabies campaign in Thiruvananthapuram from Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the rising number of dog bite cases, the Animal Husbandry Department will organise anti-rabies vaccination drive in all panchayats in the district from Saturday. The vaccination is focused on pet dogs as most bite cases are due to them. There are over 92,000 pet dogs in the district.

“Officers of all panchayats have been asked to conduct the vaccination drive. The distribution of anti-rabies vaccines has already begun,” said Dr B Aravind, District Animal Husbandry Officer. Owners of pet dogs and cats can use the facility for `15 and avail of a certificate for the same. The anti-rabies vaccine will cost at least `120 at a private facility. The district-level inauguration of the drive will be held in Karakulam grama panchayat and the pets brought to the facility will be vaccinated free-of-cost.

“At present, we are vaccinating only pets. However, people can also bring stray dogs if they are familiar with it,” said Aravind. He said the department plans to continue the vaccination drive for a couple of more days.

According to him, vaccinating pets was more effective compared to stray dogs. One rabid dog can infect 200 people in the vicinity and a mass vaccination drive will significantly reduce the post-bite treatment cost. The department has 72 veterinary dispensaries, 23 veterinary hospitals, two veterinary polyclinics, one district veterinary hospital and a multi-speciality clinic in the district.