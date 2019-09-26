‘Cancel tenders in Transgrid project’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: V D Satheeshan, MLA, has called for cancelling tenders in Kerala State Electricity Board’s Transgrid project.He said there were major discrepancies in the whole process and the estimate rate was significantly higher than the tender rates. Hence there were provisions for the tender to be cancelled.

He cited the order issued by KIIFB CEO and former Chief Secretary K M Abraham, who while serving as additional chief secretary (finance), stated that if the tender amount rises above ten per cent it should be retendered and if the tender amount further increases by ten per cent it should be res-estimated and then tendered.

“Board appointed a chief engineer for the project and corruption had taken place to the tune of `1,000 crore. The estimated amount has been hiked to 80 per cent of the tender amount and on the basis of the order of the then additional chief secretary K M Abraham this tender should be cancelled” Satheeshan said. The specifications in the tender was decided by Sterlite company officials, he added.