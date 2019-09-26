ISRO to celebrate World Space Week in October

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) centres in Kerala­—Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) and Isro Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) —are celebrating World Space Week from October 4 to 10. The theme for 2019 is ‘The Moon: Gateway to the Stars’. As part of the celebration, various events are planned for students and the public.

Lecture at schools

Scientists from VSSC will visit schools and deliver lectures from October 4-10. Schools are requested to register online urgently as the number of schools will be limited. An inter-school quiz competition will also be held on October 5 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode simultaneously.

An all-Kerala painting competition is also planned as part of the space week celebrations. The competition for UP & High School students will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur on October 6.

A citizens’ familiarisation programme is also planned. As part of it, Trivandrum city residents will be taken to VSSC for a familiarisation of space-related activities on October 9. The participants will have the opportunity to witness a sounding rocket launch. They will be picked up from the city and dropped back after the programme. Participants will have to register online for the programme.

The students selected through Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) will be brought to VSSC on October 10. Apart from lectures and interaction with scientists, the participants will get the opportunity to witness sounding rocket launch. Individuals/groups can also witness sounding rocket launch and visit Space Museum on October 9 and 10. For details, visit: http://wsweek.vssc.gov.in or contact: 0471-2564949/ 2564271.

Golden opportunity

Various programmes for students will also be held at VSSC. The students selected through DPI will be brought to VSSC on October 10. The participants will get the opportunity to witness sounding rocket launch