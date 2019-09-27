Amala dedicates her life to Karimadom Colony

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-seven years ago, Amala P C was no different from the rest of the women in Karimadom Colony. She was scared to go out of her house or even talk to people. Today, ‘Amala Chechi’ is a strong pillar in the transformation of the colony. Thanks to her efforts, the colony now has engineers, teachers and doctors.

Back in 1991, after the death of her husband, she tried several jobs. Finally, Amala ended up selling boiled eggs in front of an arrack shop. With the money she earned, she took care of her six-year-old daughter and three-and-a-half-year-old son.But Amala wanted to dedicate herself for the betterment of the colony. “Ganja, brown sugar and other drugs were very prevalent. Once, we found 51 packets of ganja inside the undergarment of a girl studying in Class V. The children were not sent to school, but forced to look out for the police who came for regular checks,” says Amala. “These incidents motivated me to work for the children and society.”

Things became easier for Amala when the members of Don Bosco Veedu Society visited the colony. “I was already a member of Urban Basic Services for Poor and that was when the representatives from Don Bosco asked me to take tuition for the children at E100 per month,” she recalls. Though the money was not enough to provide for her children, she agreed to take it up as she wanted to help.

“Initially, parents were not ready to send their children to school. However, I, along with the members of Don Bosco, went to every house to spread awareness among the parents,” she says. Her efforts bore fruit when around 250 children, from Classes I to X, attended tuition. Separate teachers took classes under Amala’s leadership.

The youths were persuaded to give up drug peddling. Amala, along with various organisations, helped the youngsters get a loan of E25,000, so that they could set up vegetable or fruit outlets at Chalai market. The women were also encouraged to enrol in courses offered by Literacy Mission.

Now things have changed. Drug peddling has come down drastically. Currently, Amala works as a volunteer at the Railway Childline. She continues to engage in social activities despite her poverty and is always a call away to help the colony residents.