BJP raises corruption allegation against Mayor VK Prasanth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Left Front announcing the candidature of Mayor VK Prasanth as the LDF candidate from Vattiyoorkavu assembly bypoll, the BJP has raised a corruption allegation against him. BJP councillor M R Gopan filed a complaint with the Vigilance Department alleging corruption by the mayor in the appointment of temporary sanitation workers in the corporation.

The agenda approving the rank list for appointing sanitation workers on a temporary basis was brought in the council meeting held on August 30. “The agenda brought before the council did not include the names, addresses or interview marks of the 384 persons who made it to the rank list from the 1,257 people who were listed by the employment exchange. The skill test marks or other details were not disclosed,” said Gopan. The BJP alleged that the Mayor had unilaterally passed the agenda despite 32 councillors opposing it. The UDF had supported the ruling side in the motion.

According to the code of conduct in the council, if a dissenting notice is given, the mayor must give an explanation before moving forward with the agenda. However, the list was unanimously approved by the ruling side.